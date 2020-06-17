Wildsafe warns of Castlegar coyotes

WildsafeBC is warning Castlegar residents about a pack of coyotes, and urges pet-owners to take extra care.

Community Coordinator Pat Wray says there was a pack of coyotes seen hanging out behind the recreation complex near the yard waste facility, which is odd as there isn’t any compost there.

Wray adds she's caught word of a pack living around the Kinnaird Bridge, but developments in the area may be seeing them move on from that location.

She says if you ever encounter an aggressive looking coyote, don’t run away, because that may trigger it’s hunting instincts.

Instead you should back away slowly and speak in a loud, firm voice.

Coyote attractants include house-pets, pet food being left outside, garbage, and bird-feeders.

Wray urges Castlegar residents to keep pets on leashes or inside, especially at night time, and only feed birds during the winter.

As always you should call the RAPP-line to report wildlife conflicts at 1-877-952-7277.