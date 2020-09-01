Wildsight launches Youth Climate Corps program

(Image supplied by Facebook: wildsight)

Wildsight has a new opportunity for 10 lucky West Kootenay folks aged 19 to 29.

Program Coordinator Graeme Lee Rowlands says the new Youth Climate Corps group will see a crew of youth being hired and trained to work in response to both climate change and COVID-19.

He explains that the pandemic has seen shortfalls in job opportunities for youth but there’s still a massive amount of work to be done adapting to climate change, adding the global climate action network is largely youth lead to begin with.

Rowlands says the program aspires to enable Youth Climate Corps projects that cover four main categories: community wildfire risk reduction, local food security and sustainability, energy efficiency and sustainability and youth leadership.

He adds the program will cover many places across the Columbia Basin starting with this West Kootenay crew in the Nelson area.

Crew members will receive eight-thousand dollars for their participation and completion of the program in addition to extensive training, mentoring and work experience.

The program goes mid-September through Mid-January

If you know someone aged 19 to 29 who might be interested, let them know you can apply online before September 4th.