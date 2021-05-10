Work Begins on Kaslo Bridge Replacement

BC's Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure says work is about to begin on a project replacing the existing Kaslo Bridge on Highway 31.

The bridge currently crossing the Kaslo River, south of the community, was built in 1966 and is ready to be replaced.

The new two-lane steel and concrete bridge will make the route safer for cyclists and pedestrians with two-meter shoulders and a protected sidewalk.

Safety is also being improved for drivers through aligning the intersection of Spruce Avenue and F-Avenue and making it easier to navigate.

The replacement will be built to modern-day standards with a 75 to 100-year lifespan, while also improving access and connectivity with local roads and trials.

Construction is anticipated to start this month, May 2021, and finish by November.