Work continues on Nelson's CPR Railway Station

Nelson's C-P-R Railway Station is getting a makeover as part of a project to redevelop parts of the Railtown area, and the province was in town Thursday for a tour.

This as the Ministry of Social Development and Poverty Reduction is providing a labour force to help with construction alongside local contractors, through a job-creation-program.

Nelson-Creston-M-L-A-Michelle Mungall says the project is exciting:

She says the building was a run down boarded up no go zone, and now it's a community hub.

According to Mungall, the Nelson Innovation Centre will help bring people in the Tech sector to the community, or give people locally a work space.

Nelson Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Tom Thompson says 7 or 8 job-creation-programs have already helped since 2010.

He adds they're hoping to wrap up this component of the project by mid-December, and occupy the space in January.

