Work Continues to Restore Power Across Kootenays

(Image provided by Fortis BC: Crews at work yesterday repairing windstorm damage)

Fortis BC says power has been mostly restored to customers affected by Wednesday’s windstorm and the remaining customers in the Crawford Bay area should have the lights back on this afternoon.

Crews will be in the area over the course of the next several days, clearing debris, repairing damage and providing support to other utility providers.

Fortis says customers may experience some intermittent outages as this work continues.

If you still don’t have power and don’t see your community listed on the Fortis Outage map, you’re urged to get in contact.

As of Thursday night only 650 Nelson Hydro customers reportedly remained without power and the City estimated Mountain Station residents would have power restored by Friday, January 15th, with help from Mapleleaf line crews.