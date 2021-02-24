Work Set to Begin on Phase 2 Columbia Ave Redevelopment Project

Larger construction work like asphalt removal and excavating for Phase 2 of the Columbia Avenue Redevelopment Project in Castlegar is set to start on Monday, March 1st.

This follows pre-construction planning including mobilizing equipment, surveying and signage.

Phase 1 of the project revamped 18th Street to 11th Street of Columbia Avenue; Phase 2 stretches between 18th Street and 24th Street.

Work during Phase 2 includes adding a two-way centre turn lane, providing safe cycle lanes for cyclists and other active transportation, connecting existing and new sidewalks, re-paving Columbia Avenue, improving bus facilities, replacing aging and undersized storm sewer mains and installing new drainage infrastructure, as well as installing street trees, banner poles and street furniture.

The city is contributing roughly $7.4 million and Phase 2 work is expected to be completed by Fall 2021.