A COVID-19 Case is Confirmed in Salmo

COVID-19 has invaded Salmo.

Salmo Community Services confirmed an employee has contracted the virus.

A letter from the organization's Maureen Beck said the worker hasn't been at the office since October 29th and they continue to follow all COVID-19 protocols laid out by the province including notification of anyone who may have been in close contact.

The BC Centre for Disease Control reported Thursday there had been one new infection in the Kootenay Boundary over the previous two weeks.

Across the province, residents in the Vancouver an Fraser Health regions have been told to avoid travel and keep residential gatherings to immediate families only after Saturday's announcement of 567 new cases province-wide.

BC Health said 533 of those are in the lower mainland. Another 22 new infections were found in the Interior.

Meanwhile south of the border, Northport has its first case as the Northeast Tri County Health District reported 13 new cases from late last week.

Officials said that included another four in and around Kettle Falls.