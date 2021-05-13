Another Councillor Steps Down In Creston

Creston Town Council has had two resignations in the past month.

Ellen Tzakis stepped down Monday.

The first-term councillor received over 12-hundred votes during the 2018 election, the second most of the seven successful candidates.

She told EZ Rock news it was a decision based on health.

“I had a lot of stress and just (felt) unwell, and I’m under doctor’s care, and I really waded it out with my family and we’ve decided that it’s just better not to (stay on council).” said Tzakis who emphasized the decision had nothing to do with her opposition to the extra money being spent on the new Creston Fire Hall.

“I didn’t want to be a part of that, but otherwise I had no problem with being a council member,” said Tzakis who maintained this is not the right time to be putting extra money into such a major project.

Karen Unruh resigned from council in early April to move to Grand Prairie, calling it a family decision to be close to her children and grandchildren.

Mayor Ron Toyota said Unruh’s resignation was expected, but was caught off guard by the announcement from Ellen Tzakis.

“This other one with Councillor Tzakis is very recent, it’s surprising, we’ve known she’s had some health concerns,” said Toyota who added it’s simply a matter of priorities.

“It’s important she looks after herself and her family,” said the mayor, who added the remaining five councillors will be able to handle the workload until the upcoming by-election to fill the two vacancies.

Tzakis said it was a tough decision, but feels it’s the right one and is thankful for the support following her 2018 campaign.

“I want to thank everyone that did support me, but due to health reasons I am needing to address the wellbeing of myself and I decided to resign is the better way to do it,” said the former councillor, who added she has no intention at this point to run again in the fall of 2022.