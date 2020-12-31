Anti Mask Victim Faces Long Recovery From Near Fatal Heart Attacks

The woman spat on by an anti mask protester in Nelson last month admits she is facing a long road to recovery.

Rhonda Comeau suffered three heart attacks after the incident which landed her in a medically induced coma.

The 54-year-old said she feels about 60% since returning home from Kelowna General Hospital, and her physical recovery includes fine motor skills.

“When I first came out of it, it took a few days to even know how to use my phone,” said Comeau who added it is still a challenge to send texts.

“Texting is still kind of hard for me, my thumbs don’t cooperate all the time, so I text a lot of wrong words,” said the Financial Controller and Accountant at Nelson’s Adventure Hotel.

Comeau had a setback that landed her in Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital before Christmas and was very worried about new symptoms she was experiencing.

However, she credits a consultation with a caring specialist at the Trail facility for explaining the physical changes she will be experiencing and easing her fears.

The long-time Kootenay resident who met her husband after moving from Ontario said her life partner has been incredible since her life-threatening experience.

Comeau said he has been by her side constantly after taking time off from work to help her through a challenging recovery.

The woman who came to the aid of young staff at the Empire Coffee Shop being confronted by a man refusing to wear a mask said the outpouring of support has been astonishing.

“I’ve received cards, I’ve received Facebook messages, I received one from a guy in Montreal the other day. The outreach of love and support I’ve received from complete strangers have been overwhelming,” said Comeau.

Nelson City Police are recommending the crown charge the man accused in the case with assault, as well as abusive and belligerent behavior under the COVID-19 Related Measures Act.

The man is already slated to appear in Nelson Provincial Court Jan. 19 on charges of assault, resisting arrest and causing a disturbance in an August incident at a nearby Nelson bakery.

However Comeau, whose work history includes a stint as a hotel bar bouncer, said her priority is getting medical clearance to start working from home and hopefully resuming a somewhat normal life in the near future.

“I’m really hoping that I’ll be back to working full time in the next couple of months, I definitely want to be better in time for golf season,” said Comeau who admits she also has to deal with her impatient personality.

“It’s just going to be one day at a time right now,”