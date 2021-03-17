BB Gun Brandishment, Foot Patrols and False Cougar Sighting

A heated tenancy dispute in Fruitvale may lead to charges against a 37-year-old Trail man.

RCMP said a BB gun was brandished during the argument last Friday on Pine Avenue before the man and his girlfriend drove away.

Police indicated officers seized the gun and a hunting knife after pulling over the man's vehicle on Highway 3-B in Beaver Falls.

Meanwhile, Trail RCMP will also be back on the beat with weekday and weekend foot patrols as of April with plans to add walks in outlying communities.

Two officers will be part of each patrol which will wrap up at the end of September.

RCMP said the city requested the return of foot patrols after a successful launch last summer.

And it wasn’t a Cougar.

A suspected sighting of a big cat on top of a floating box in the middle of the reservoir at the water treatment plant on Warfield Hill Road in Trail was reported last Wednesday to RCMP.