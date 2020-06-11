iHeartRadio
BCHL Ready to Approve Back To Play Protocol

The BCHL Board hopes to take a major step toward starting the 2020-21 season with Thursday's discussion of a back to play protocol.

Commissioner Chris Hebb said in addition to approving a plan that meets provincial health guidelines they need to strike separate arena deals with each municipality.

"They're the ones that have to open up the arenas and agree to the protocols and that will probably be a market-to-market negotiation," said Hebb who added there is also the matter of substantial financial losses incurred by each team.

"We've lost collectively $3-million just having lost our playoffs and our camps, we are continuing to have dialogue with the province on that," said the commissioner.

Hebb pointed out the clock is ticking toward important deadlines.

The league is hoping to get clearance by July 1st to prepare for training camps and needs to know who is prepared to ice teams for 2020-21 by August 1st, but Hebb had a clear message to fans.

"We're expecting to play," said Hebb who added league governors understood and supported the need to shut down before the second round of the 2020 playoffs and are committed to getting their back-to-play plan right.

"The only challenge we've got is to make sure once we agree to the protocols and have our return to play plan in place that we adhere to it and don't make any mistakes," said Hebb.  

