British Columbia Hockey League Leaving C-J-H-L

The B-C Hockey League is leaving the Canadian Junior Hockey League.

The C-J-H-L first announced the move Friday, stating the B-C-H-L had submitted its intent to withdraw from the national body overseeing Jr-A hockey as of Mar. 24.

The move was confirmed by the B-C-H-L in a short statement.

It said the league decided to break away from the C-J-H-L after considering its options. The move would make the B-C-H-L champion ineligible for the Centennial Cup national Jr-A championships.

There have been suggestions that four Alberta Junior Hockey League teams will also leave the C-J-H-L and a possible B-C-H-L affiliation with the United States Hockey League which is the top Jr-A loop in the U-S.

B-C-H-L officials said it’s not withdrawing from Hockey Canada or B-C Hockey and have no further comment at this time while concentrating on finishing the 20-game mini-season being played in five pods around the province.

Heading into weekend action, the Trail Smoke Eaters had one win and three losses including Thursday’s 6-0 setback against the Vees in Penticton.