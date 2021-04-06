Businesses Continue to Push for Regionalized COVID-19 Restrictions

The Trail and District Chamber of Commerce supports another lobby of the Provincial Government to regionalize COVID-19 regulations.

Executive Director Erika Krest said the Kootenay business community feels its relatively low infection rate should mean fewer restrictions instead of having to adhere to the same rules as high infection areas like the lower mainland.

She also said the province should compensate businesses after the most recent set of rules were imposed on extremely short notice.

“They need to offer a new, immediate and versatile financial support to those who are affected by the latest order, as many businesses impacted by this are likely already using existing support, or do not qualify for them,” said Krest who added many businesses got caught with supplies they couldn’t use by the sudden order.

“Many of our restaurants had put in large orders for supplies for the Easter weekend which has resulted in an even greater negative impact on their bottom line,” said the chamber’s Executive Director.

The latest restrictions include a ban on all indoor service at restaurants and pubs.

Krest credits many local business owners for reacting to the changing rules over the last year and their creativity just to stay afloat during the pandemic

“We are very resilient,” said Krest who stressed the need to support local operators.

“They have learned in the last little while how to pivot very quickly, nevertheless, they need our support now more than ever,” said Krest.