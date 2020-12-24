Castlegar Anti Mask Protester Fined as Local COVID-19 Cases Remain Low

Castlegar RCMP have fined the organizer of Monday's anti mask protest in the city.

Police said the 58-year-old Winlaw woman got a 23-hundred dollar ticket as some of the up to 80 demonstrators violated COIVID-19 rules when gathering in the 200-block of Columbia Avenue.

Meanwhile, the man facing charges for allegedly spitting on woman last month at a Nelson coffee shop has been charged in another incident.

The 40-year-old is accused of assaulting a police officer and causing a disturbance at a nearby bakery in late August and heads to court January 19th.

The 54-year-old victim who confronted the suspect at the Adventure Hotel’s Empire Coffee Shop in November, continues to recover at home after suffering a heart attack following the incident.

The Kootenay-Boundary continues to avoid the country wide spike of COVID-19's second wave.

The Trail, Castlegar and Creston areas had one new case each last week, while the Nelson, Kootenay Lake, Arrow Lakes and Grand Forks areas were all case free. According to the B-CCentre for Disease Control, the Kettle Valley had 14 new infections during the same period.