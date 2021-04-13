Castlegar RCMP Arrest Armed Robbery Suspect

A 29-year-old Castlegar man accused in Sunday night's armed robbery at the 7-11 on Columbia Avenue appears in court May 5th.

Jonathan O'Rourke has been charged with robbery and theft after police caught a man suspected of brandishing a knife and fleeing with a small amount of cash.

Police said the suspect was arrested nearby following the 10 p.m. robbery.

The suspect allegedly was told to leave the store as staff believed he had stolen some items during an earlier visit.

RCMP indicated they recovered stolen goods, a knife and some cash following the arrest.