Castlegar's New Chamber of Commerce Building Breaks Ground Next Spring

The Executive Director of the Castlegar and District Chamber of Commerce said the organization hopes to open their new multi-million dollar economically friendly building across from their current site by the spring of 2023.

Tammy Verigin-Burk added their $2.7-million share will partially come from pending grants and private commitments.

“And then we are going to be launching a corporate and private fund raiser where people will be able to buy a brick, on our incredible donor wall,’ said Verigin-Burk.

The campaign to replace their current building which Verigin-Burk said required too many upgrades to bring it up to date, started about a decade ago, but proved too expensive until Federal and Provincial money became available.

“We were very fortunate that this infrastructure grant came up because our dream was to have the building as green (environmentally friendly) as possible,” said the executive director who added the massive project became economically feasible when Ottawa committed $1.4-million and the province promised about $925-thousand.

“To reach the Passive House certification and with this new funding we received from the Federal and Provincial Government’s, we will be able to get there,” said Verigin-Burk.

The structure is designed to have sunlight, shading and ventilation replace the need for heating and cooling systems, while keeping the building air-tight and highly insulated.

Verigin-Burk said in addition to being he new home for the chamber, it will house Economic Development and Destination Castlegar offices, as well as a satellite Community Futures location.

Private offices are also in the plan.

“The whole north wing of the building will be large co-working space with hot desks and offices you can rent by the hour, or day, or by the year,” said Verigin-Burk.

Ground breaking is scheduled for spring of 2022.