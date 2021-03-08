Charge Laid In The Death of Allan Young

After an investigation of close to eight months, a charge has been laid in the downtown Nelson killing of off-duty Abbotsford Police officer Allan Young.

26 year old Alex Willness of Castlegar will appear in court Tuesday accused of manslaughter.

Young died six days after an altercation while intervening in a July 16th disturbance on Baker Street.

The 55-year-old was rushed to hospital but never recovered.

Nelson City Police arrested a 26-year-old man shortly after the incident but authorities made no further comment until the charge was laid against Willness, who remains in custody pending the Mar. 9 court appearance.