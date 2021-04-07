Charges Upgraded In Violent Castlegar Home Invasion

The 29-year-old Castlegar woman accused in a violent home invasion in the city is facing new charges.

Police and crown prosecutors have laid two attempted murder charges against Sasha Margaret Prokaski.

Two teenage girls were stabbed in the Feb. 21 break-in to their Second Street residence.

RCMP said the suspect had been staying at a nearby house before the incident and confronted the two girls after the break-in at about 1:30 a.m.

One of the girls was stabbed several times.

Police indicated the suspect fled after the attack but was arrested a short time later, adding the incident appeared to be random as the suspect and victims don’t know each other and there was no connection between the suspect and the residence.

Prokaski also faces two counts of uttering threats and a charge of break and entry.