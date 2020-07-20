City Council Approves Re-Opening of Trail Aquatic and Leisure Centre

Trail City Council has approved a re-opening plan for the Aquatic and Leisure Centre.

The Governance and Operations Committee endorsed the proposal to make the facility available in stages.

The gym is slated to be open again beginning in mid-August with the pool remaining closed until mid-September which officials said coincides with the time it would re-open each year following annual maintenance.

The Parks and Recreation Department is considering the idea of bookings for gym use while also keeping the option open for walk-in patrons.

The shower and change rooms will be off limits for gym patrons and each user will be given spray bottles sanitizing solution and cloths to wipe down equipment after use, with the possibility of work-out time limits of one hour.

When the pool is added, patrons will have to decide if they will be working out in the gym or using the pool and anyone without monthly, quarterly or annual passes will have to pay separate admission fees if they want to use both in the same day.

Pass holders will have to re-register to use both on the same day but will not be charged twice.

Recreation officials said this system is necessary to control occupancy limits at the facility.

Pool usage will be structured with specific times for lane swims, lessons with reduced class sizes and family swims, while public swims will be eliminated.

The Aquatic and Leisure Centre will be open Monday to Friday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays from mid-August to mid-September. The hours will be extended to 8 p.m. on weekdays and until 5 p.m. on Saturdays when the pool re-opens. There will be no change to Sunday hours.

The phased opening is contingent on having enough staff available.

The City is also retaining its current fee schedule.