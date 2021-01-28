COVID-19 Cooled in the West Kootenay-Boundary

There are many good reasons to live in the West Kootenay-Boundary, including the ability of residents to resist COVID-19.

The B-C Centre for Disease Control’s latest statistics for areas throughout that region listed only one new case in Trail and two in the Kettle Valley. The Nelson, Castlegar, Arrow Lakes, Kootenay Lake and Grand Forks areas remained case-free for the week of Jan. 17 to Jan. 23.

There were also no new infections a little further east in the Creston Valley, but the Fernie area has developed into one of the Interior’s hottest spots.

The provincial agency’s newest map pointed to 44 new cases last week with 81 since the beginning of January. Interior Health said 63 of those remain active and stated the cause was social gatherings.

The infection rate appears to be falling in the Northeast Tri County Health District.

Officials just across the border said there were only seven new infections Tuesday throughout their three counties, all of them in Stevens County.

Although the two week tracking period of active cases were also on their way down, officials said 32 people in the Colville area still had the novel coronavirus, along with another 10 in the Kettle Falls area.

Vaccinations have slowed in Stevens, Ferry and Pend Oreille Counties because of decreasing supplies of the Pfizer and Moderna serum, but people 65 and older continue to get shots.

Anyone 50-or-older in multi-generational households also qualify.