COVID-19 is Back in Greater Trail

After being infection free since January, COVID-19 is back in the Trail area.

B-C Centre for Disease Control figures released Wednesday night said there were two new cases for the week ending Feb. 27.

The provincial organization’s map also indicated two new cases for that time period in the Grand Forks area with one in the Kettle Valley. The Castlegar, Nelson, Kootenay Lake, Arrow Lakes and Creston Valley areas continued to keep the novel coronavirus out for at least another week.

B-C Health officials stated on Wednesday that there were 542 new infections province wide, including 43 across the Interior.

In the Northeast Tri County Health District just across the border from the Kootenays, there are nine new active cases in the Colville area over the past two weeks for a total of 26 and 5 new infections in and around Kettle Falls for a total of 23. The number in Northport remains unchanged at 3.