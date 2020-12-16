iHeartRadio
COVID-19 Outbreak Detected at Teck Elkford Operations

There is a COVID-19 outbreak at Teck mining operations near Elkford.

Interior Health said there are 27 cases including 15 workers from the Active Water Treatment facility.

The health authority indicated there are eight infections at the Fording River Operation and four at the Elkford Mine Operation.

Ten of the cases involve Interior residents, while the other people reside in Alberta, Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and on Vancouver Island.

Interior Health said it has been working closely with Teck to monitor local operations and is confident the proper practices and procedures are in place for environmental cleaning, symptom screening and physical distancing to prevent community transmission of COVID-19.

The I-H-A said there is no indication the virus has spread into surrounding communities.

One employee at the Teck Trail Operation came down with the coronavirus in early September.

 

