Crawford Bay Shooting Victim's Recovering In Hospital

The two men shot in Monday night's exchange of gunfire in Crawford Bay continue to recover in hospital.

Creston RCMP Detachment Commander Ryan Currie indicated both are in stable condition after shots rang out between someone inside a residence and a group in a vehicle outside the home in the Crawford Creek and Selkirk Road area..

He said police have found some frightening information in the early stages of this investigation.

“There’s evidence a number of shots were fired from both the house and the vehicle,” said Currie.

Creston’s top cop feels investigators have an idea what sparked the verbal confrontation to escalate into an exchange of gunfire, but nothing has been confirmed by witnesses they have spoken to so far.

Investigators hope to get more information from the two men hit by bullets.

“We haven’t been able to get a lot of information from them yet, so we are just trying to make sure they are treated well (for their wounds) before we are able to get the appropriate information,“ said Currie who added other people have been forthcoming.

“The witnesses to the incident have provided us with quite a bit (of information).”

Everyone in the vehicle was arrested at the scene, including the wounded man in his 30’s. The other man who sustained injuries was in the residence.

Currie pointed out all parties involved except a witness inside the house are facing charges and stresses all suspects know each other and are known to police.

“It appears to be a very isolated incident, so the public need not be concerned about it,” said Currie.