Creston Anti-COVID-19 Regulations Protest Results in Arrests and Fines
The organizer of Saturday's protest in Creston against COVID-19 regulations has been fined 23-hundred dollars.
RCMP said the owner of the Canyon Street location of the demonstration could also be fined.
Five protesters were given 230-dollar tickets and RCMP said verbal attacks on the officers included profanities while the organizer is accused of calling the officers Nazis.
Officers also arrested two demonstrators for obstructing police.
Meanwhile the pastor of the Grace Christian Fellowship Church has been fined 23-hundred dollars after Sunday's in-person service.