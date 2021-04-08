Creston Doctor Concerned about Community's Increasing COVID-19 Count

A Creston doctor warns the area is going through its most infectious period of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nerine Kleinhans points to nine active cases in the past week involving adults between 21 and 51 years of age, with one needing hospital treatment.

The post on the Town of Creston Facebook page urges everyone to strictly adhere to mask wearing and social distancing, while restricting social gatherings to small groups of household members, as well as getting vaccinated. Appointments are being made in B-C for anyone 70-and-older.

Meanwhile, the B-C Centre for Disease Control indicated there were four new cases each last week in the Trail and Castlegar areas, eight in and around Nelson, three in the Grand Forks area and two around Kootenay Lake. The Arrow Lakes went infection free for the period from Mar. 28 to Apr. 3.

The provincial agency also released pandemic-long totals.

Its map revealed there have been 87 cases in the Nelson area between Jan. 2020 and the end of Mar. 2021.

The Kettle Valley recorded 68 infections, with 31 in the Trail area, 23 in the Castlegar area, 33 throughout the Creston Valley, the Grand Forks area had 19, with five people infected in the Kootenay Lake area, with three in and around Arrow Lakes.

The B-C C-D-C’s regional count for the period from Mar. 24 to Mar.30, pointed out 22 new cases in the Kootenay-Boundary and 29 in the East Kootenay for pandemic-long totals of 249 and 457 respectively.

The province announced 997 new infections during Wednesday’s briefing, including 91 throughout the Interior.