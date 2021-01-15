Creston Man Win $500,000 in Lotto 649 Draw
A Creston man who won $500,000 in the Dec. 23 Lotto 649 draw is contemplating retiring a few years early.
Andre Robert checked his ticket as an afterthought while shopping for groceries at Paul’s Superette.
The B-C Lottery Corporation said in a release, Robert had to get the ticket double-checked by the store clerk after seeing it matched all four winning numbers for the top Extra prize.
“My first thought was something was wrong so I had the retailer check my ticket,” said Robert who still have trouble believing it “I think she was more surprised than me: The machine stopped.”
Robert immediately called his wife with the good news.
“Prior to this, the largest prize I have ever won (was) $20,” he said. “I really can’t describe it since the feeling or the reality has not set in yet. I am not an excitable person but I still have to pinch myself to know that I’m not dreaming.”
Robert told the lottery corporation his wife said her heart literally stopped beating during the conversation.
The family celebrated the windfall with a small dinner at home and Robert said a road trip to California or Arizona may be in the cards once the borders are open again to all traffic.