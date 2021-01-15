Creston Man Win $500,000 in Lotto 649 Draw

A Creston man who won $500,000 in the Dec. 23 Lotto 649 draw is contemplating retiring a few years early.

Andre Robert checked his ticket as an afterthought while shopping for groceries at Paul’s Superette.

The B-C Lottery Corporation said in a release, Robert had to get the ticket double-checked by the store clerk after seeing it matched all four winning numbers for the top Extra prize.

“My first thought was something was wrong so I had the retailer check my ticket,” said Robert who still have trouble believing it “I think she was more surprised than me: The machine stopped.”

Robert immediately called his wife with the good news.

“Prior to this, the largest prize I have ever won (was) $20,” he said. “I really can’t describe it since the feeling or the reality has not set in yet. I am not an excitable person but I still have to pinch myself to know that I’m not dreaming.”

Robert told the lottery corporation his wife said her heart literally stopped beating during the conversation.