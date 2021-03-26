Creston Mom Speaks about the Daughter She Lost in a Tragic Car Accident

Carol Scott is still trying to process the death of her 19-year-old daughter in Monday's head-on collision along Highway 3 near Yakh.

Scott who is a Trucker on disability leave, is grateful to the countless number of people including Jennifer Garrett's many friends who have stepped up to honour the girl nicknamed "sunshine" as an infant for the way she woke up every morning.

“Most kids are screaming for food or have a dirty diaper, but not Jennifer, she was always happy, smiling, bubbly, always happy to see everyone, and that’s how she got that nickname, that smile of hers would light up an entire room,” said Scott.

A go-fund-me page to help pay for funeral costs was around $4,000 on Friday morning and Scott said the generosity and support of people in and around Creston has been overwhelming.

“Even people, you know, I’ve previously argued with, they’re all coming forward and offering help, it’s truly amazing, I find it hard to know what to say,” said the mother of four who added Jennifer’s death has been hardest on older brother Tom.

Scott said their life-long bond started forming before Jennifer was born, when Tom was about to celebrate his 6 th birthday.

“He thought having a baby sister was the best birthday present ever, and he took that to heart, he became her protector, that’s one of the reasons it makes it harder for him I think, because he was her protector and he couldn’t do more,” said Jennifer’s mom.

Carol said she has been riding an emotional roller-coaster since the tragedy and figures next week’s private family service will be filled with fond memories and raw emotion.

Scott expects Jennifer’s large circle of friends will pay tribute to her daughter’s memory in their own way.

“She’s the kind of kid that would prefer that her friends gather around a bonfire to just hang out and, you know, maybe reminisce a little and have a little bit of a good time, that’s what Jennifer was like,” said Carol.

Investigators are trying to find out why Jennifer’s vehicle veered into the path of an on-coming pick-up truck.

Scott stressed she and Tom have a message for all drivers regardless of what caused this tragic accident.