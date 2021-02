The man accused of second degree murder in the August 2015 death of a Creston woman heads to trial July 19th.

Nathaniel Jessup has chosen trial by judge alone.

The 33-year-old was arrested four years after the body of Katherine McAdam was found in Erickson.

The 58-year-old went missing about ten days earlier.

Police have said they were acquainted.

Pre-trial motions in Cranbrook are scheduled for April 12th.

The trial is expected to last five weeks.