Creston RCMP Investigating Crawford Bay Shooting

Creston RCMP have taken over the investigation of a shooting incident in Crawford Bay that sent two people to hospital.

Police believe a dispute between a group of people who came to a residence in the Crawford Creek and Selkirk Road area late Monday night escalated to the point where gunshots were fired into and from the house.

RCMP stated a man inside the house and a man in his 30's who was among who was among those arrested outside suffered gunshot wounds, but police have not commented on the extent of their injuries.

RCMP suggested it was a targeted and isolated attack involving people who know each other.