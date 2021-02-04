Date Set for Castlegar Mayoralty By-Election

Castlegar voters will elect a new Mayor Sat. Apr. 24.

City council also appointed Nicole Brown as Chief Elections Officer on Wednesday, while naming Tracey Butler and Michelle Anderson as Deputy Chief Elections Officers.

Advance polls for the by-election have been scheduled for Wed. Apr 14 and Wed. Apr 21, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Castlegar and District Recreation Complex.

Residents who want to confirm their voter eligibility can contact City Hall at 250-365-7227 beginning Mar. 9. Registration is also available on voting days.

Candidates have until 4 p.m. on Mar.19 to officially enter the race.

Councillor Florio Vassilakakis and Gordon Lamont have said they are going to run.

The city will also have to call a by-election for the vacant seat on council if Vassilakakis confirms his entry into the race by filing nomination papers before the deadline.

The by-election became necessary after the recent resignation of Mayor Bruno Tassone.