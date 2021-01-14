Distraught Man Holds Nelson City Police at Bay

A visitor to Nelson who had a scary encounter with police has been treated for minor injuries and an apparent overdose.

City police said they were told the man was distraught over a death in the family and friends reported him missing on Monday.

Officers tracked him to a beach east of the city where Police said he shouted at officers while holding a knife to his throat and talked about committing “suicide by police”.

Officers stayed back, speaking calmly to the agitated man who made cell phone calls and appeared to drink alcohol and take drugs while standing in the water.