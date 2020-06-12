Downtown Fire Damages Nelson Businesses and Destroys Grad Dresses

A fire in downtown Nelson caused significant damage to a building that houses several businesses.

Two dozen fire fighters contained the flames to the upper part of the structure but the businesses below sustained water and smoke damage and 30 grad dresses earmarked for Saturday's L-V Rogers Cavalcade were ruined.

They were in the building's dry cleaning shop at Victoria and Josephine.

A tattoo parlour, Thai cafe, lingerie shop and pottery studio were also in the area close to the fire.

Deputy Fire Chief Mike Daloise said extensive renovations to the building made it difficult to get at the fire from the inside and because of extensive damage to the roof, they switched to an outside attack on the fire also utilizing an aerial truck to douse the flames.

Fire fighters were called to the scene Thursday just before 5:30 p.m., and a crew was still there about five hours later dealing with hot spots.

Investigators are trying to determine the cause of the blaze which started in the ceiling area of a bathroom. There were no injuries.