Duff Defeats the Field in Castlegar By-Election

kirk duff

It looks as if Kirk Duff is returning to Castlegar City Council, this time as mayor.

The former councillor with 18 years experience emerged at the top among five candidates in Saturday’s by-election.

Duff received 724 votes, defeating Florio Vassilakakis by 42 votes.  Former mayor Lawrence Chernoff was third in the preliminary count, 226 votes behind Duff.

Gordon Zaitsoff was fourth and Gordon Lamont fifth.

Brian Bogle was the runaway winner for the seat on council vacated by Vassilakakis, followed by Sandy Bojechko, Shirley Falstead and Heather Fancy.

 

Preliminary results-Mayor

Kirk Duff                    724

Florio Vassilakakis    682

Lawrence Chernoff   498

Gordon Zaitsoff        311

Gord Lamont            190

 

Preliminary results-Council

Brian Bogle        1,518

Sandy Bojechko   371

Shirley Falstead   287

Heather Fancy     200