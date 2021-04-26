Duff Defeats the Field in Castlegar By-Election
It looks as if Kirk Duff is returning to Castlegar City Council, this time as mayor.
The former councillor with 18 years experience emerged at the top among five candidates in Saturday’s by-election.
Duff received 724 votes, defeating Florio Vassilakakis by 42 votes. Former mayor Lawrence Chernoff was third in the preliminary count, 226 votes behind Duff.
Gordon Zaitsoff was fourth and Gordon Lamont fifth.
Brian Bogle was the runaway winner for the seat on council vacated by Vassilakakis, followed by Sandy Bojechko, Shirley Falstead and Heather Fancy.
Preliminary results-Mayor
Kirk Duff 724
Florio Vassilakakis 682
Lawrence Chernoff 498
Gordon Zaitsoff 311
Gord Lamont 190
Preliminary results-Council
Brian Bogle 1,518
Sandy Bojechko 371
Shirley Falstead 287
Heather Fancy 200