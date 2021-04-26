Duff Defeats the Field in Castlegar By-Election

It looks as if Kirk Duff is returning to Castlegar City Council, this time as mayor.

The former councillor with 18 years experience emerged at the top among five candidates in Saturday’s by-election.

Duff received 724 votes, defeating Florio Vassilakakis by 42 votes. Former mayor Lawrence Chernoff was third in the preliminary count, 226 votes behind Duff.

Gordon Zaitsoff was fourth and Gordon Lamont fifth.

Brian Bogle was the runaway winner for the seat on council vacated by Vassilakakis, followed by Sandy Bojechko, Shirley Falstead and Heather Fancy.

Preliminary results-Mayor

Kirk Duff 724

Florio Vassilakakis 682

Lawrence Chernoff 498

Gordon Zaitsoff 311

Gord Lamont 190

Preliminary results-Council

Brian Bogle 1,518

Sandy Bojechko 371

Shirley Falstead 287

Heather Fancy 200