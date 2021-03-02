Elderly West Kootenay Residents Targeted by Scammers

RCMP said it was a close call for an 80-year-old Trail man.

Family and police intervened quickly after learning he had sent a package by courier containing 10-thousand dollars to people posing as police in Montreal.

They convinced him to send the cash to bail his grandson out of jail.

Police contacted a Purolator Solutions Specialist who RCMP said went above and beyond the call of duty to ensure the package was intercepted and returned to the elderly man.

Meanwhile, a 77-year-old Beaver Falls woman wasn't fooled by a caller posing as a bank official asking for her online information.

The scammer said it was needed to reverse a mistaken withdrawal of 800-dollars. She hung up and called the bank who confirmed it was a fraud attempt.

A Trail RCMP Constable has committed another act of kindness.

Kurtis Olineck responded to a vehicle incident last Sunday at the Trail Safeway.

An 82-year-old woman who just started driving again, backed into a parked car and then accelerated across the parking lot and over a curb onto 2nd Avenue.

While she was taken to hospital as a precaution, Constable Olineck arranged to have her car driven home and ensured her groceries were dropped off inside her apartment.

He also recently recommended an elderly man involved in an erratic driving incident seek medical help after making sure he got home safely. The man had potentially life-saving brain surgery within days.