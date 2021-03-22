Fatal Accident Near Creston Closes Highway 3 for Five Hours

A head-on collision Monday morning on Highway 3 just east of Yakh has claimed the life of one of the drivers.

RCMP said the driver who crossed the centre line into the path of the vehicle traveling in the opposite direction died in the crash and injuries to the other driver were not life threatening.

Creston RCMP and East Kootenay Traffic Services responded to the call at about 5:15 a.m. and the road was closed for about five hours.