Fire Erupts at Harrop Nursery

Crews returned Friday morning to the scene of structure fire that caused a large black plume to hover over the Thursday afternoon sky in Harrop-Proctor.

RDCK Fire Chief Nora Hannon said flames erupted Thursday just before 2 p.m., at the PRT nursery in Harrop and because it houses styrofoam and chemicals, additional fire fighters were called in from Kaslo, Beasley, Crescent Valley and the BC Wildfire service who provided in air support.

Hannon said there were 40 local and area fire fighters in addition to a pair of attack crews from the Wildfire service

She stated despite being delayed access because of downed power lines between the nursery and a neighbouring property, fire fighters were able to minimize damage by preventing flames from spreading to a nearby home, but were unable to save an outbuilding.

The Chief credited the Nelson Hydro crew for quickly making it safe for fire fighters to get to work and they had the flames out by about 11 p.m.

Crews looked for hot spots Friday while trying to determine a cause and estimate damage.

Hannon said aside from one fire fighter taken to hospital Thursday night with heat exhaustion, there were no injuries.