Former Mayor Seeking a Return to the Job In Castlegar

One candidate running for Mayor in Castlegar`s by-election is no newcomer to council chambers, having served 13 years as Mayor and a total of 28 on council.

Lawrence Chernoff, who was also an ambulance paramedic for 29 years in Castlegar, said after stepping away from politics in 2018, this is a good time to jump back in.

Chernoff told EZ Rock News, his main concern for the community is getting through the pandemic with as little impact as possible on businesses, seniors and youth.

Chernoff said he is proud of his record on council and what others have achieved as public servants and volunteers.

The former mayor and councillor feels the key to community building is having council, city staff and residents work together and is optimistic about the future.