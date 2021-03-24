Go-Fund-Me Page Created for Fatal Crash Victim

A go-fund-me page is up for the 19-year-old Creston woman who died in Monday's head-on collision near Yakh.

Jennifer Garrett was on her way home on Highway 3 when the car she was driving collided with a pick-up truck at about 5 a.m.

Creston RCMP responded along with East Kootenay Traffic Services with that section of the highway closed for about five hours. Creston fire fighters needed to use the jaws-of-life on one of the vehicles.

RCMP said injuries to the man in his 20’s driving the pick-up were not life threatening.

Creston RCMP indicated the B-C Coroners Office is also involved in the investigation and police want to hear from any witnesses to the accident they haven’t spoken with.

Investigators can be contacted at 250-428-9313.

The goal for organizers of the go-fund-me page is to raise 10-thousand dollars for Jennifer Garrett’s funeral expenses. As of early Wednesday morning, just over 2-thousand dollars had been donated.