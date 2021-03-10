Go-Fund-Me Page Created in Honor of Fatal Avalanche Victim

The family remembers the man who died in a Mar. 4 avalanche near Mount Payne as a kind, unassuming, unselfish person who came to the assistance of anyone who needed help, while friends and community members have started a go-fund-me page to help keep the family going financially.

Joe LeBlanc was with a group of experienced snowmobilers when the avalanche struck the Antoine Basin area. Fellow riders were able to dig Joe out before Kaslo Search and Rescue members arrived, but they were unable to revive him.

Joe’s eldest niece Jesamyn Vandonselaar said her uncle’s death is earth shattering beyond comprehension and described him as a happy-go-lucky and compassionate multi-tasker.

“Joe could do twenty things at once and not be overwhelmed and keep lifting everyone up,” said Jesamyn.

He leaves behind three children, two girls age nine and seven, as well as a boy who is almost five.

Joe’s sister Rebecca English who is known to family and friends at Jai, said her brother often accompanied his kids during outdoor adventures including a trip to Mexico and hoped they would continue to live an active lifestyle to the fullest.

“He would want them in the mountains, he would want them ski racing, he would want them to skydive and paraglide and become pilots and become what they could possibly be,” said Jai who added that during a recent conversation, Joe said he wanted a recently purchased property in Balfour to be a permanent place for his kids to call home.

“He said I want to buy this property (in Balfour) as a legacy for my children, because this property has multiple homes on it, we moved a lot as kids and he wanted them to have a home, the mortgage on that property is huge,” said Joe’s sister.

LeBlanc’s brother Gabe English said Joe honed his parenting skills early after a family tragedy.

“Our father died when we were young and my older brother has always felt he was there for me 110% anytime I needed it for anything, I’ll never forget that about him,” said Gabe.

The go-fund-me page for the family of the seven-year veteran of the Crescent Valley Volunteer Fire Department had received over $33,000 as of Tuesday morning. The goal is $40,000.