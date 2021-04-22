Greater Trail Sets Weekly COVID-19 Case Record for Apr. 11-17

Greater Trail has never had this many new infections in one week.

The B-C Centre for Disease Control counted 12 emerging COVID-19 cases for the city and surrounding area during the period between Apr. 11 and 17. There were eight in the Trail area during the previous seven-day period and four between Mar. 28 and Apr. 3.

The most recent cases included an employee at Trail Home Hardware. A posting on their Facebook page indicated the staff member was last at work Apr 14 and tested positive two days later.

Store officials said the employee is self-isolating at home and the business is following the protocols set out by Interior Health including contact tracing of other workers who came in close contact.

The Nelson area added another 20 in the most recent count, with four in the Castlegar area, three in and around Grand Forks, with one each in the Creston Valley, Kootenay Lake and Kettle Valley. Arrow Lakes went case free.