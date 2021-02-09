Heart Month Has Special Meaning for Nelson Business Owners

A Nelson business owner is hoping for a change of heart, literally.

Culinary Conspiracy co-owner Chris Dawson began “heart month” on Feb. 1, in St. Paul's Hospital in Vancouver, needing a heart transplant.

Dawson already had an internal pacemaker and defibrillator implanted just one month after launching the business in 2006.

He was admitted immediately to the cardiac intensive care unit during a recent shopping trip to Vancouver to pick up supplies for the business and have a follow-up appointment with the heart specialist.

Dawson will have a Ventricular Assist Device installed to substitute for a failing heart, after which he will be monitored for two to three months.

It’s hoped he will become healthy enough for a heart transplant.