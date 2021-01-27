iHeartRadio
Helicopter Rescue Needed for Injured Woman in Trail's Backcountry

A 62-year-old woman is recovering from a severely broken arm, a shoulder injury and mild hypothermia after a fall in Trail’s back country.

South Columbia Search and Rescue got the call just after 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, as the injured woman had ventured about 4.5 km from the Mural Heights trail head with three other experienced hikers.

One of her companions was a retired nurse who tended to her injuries while another hurried back to the trail head to call and meet rescuers.

The team, which included members of South Columbia’s advanced medical team determined a helicopter rescue was necessary because of the extent of the woman’s injuries and the steep, icy terrain facing them.

Rescuers built a shelter and lit a fire to keep the woman warm while they awaited the chopper’s arrival.  Nelson Search and Rescue assisted in carrying the injured hiker on a long line from the helicopter down to awaiting paramedics.

The entire operation took about 3.5 hours.

