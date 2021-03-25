I-H-A Opening Additional Local COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics.

iHeartRadio
Kaslo area residents will be the first in the West Kootenay to get COVID-19 shots at specialized clinics.

Adults’ 18-and-up can start booking their vaccinations for Apr. 13 and 14 at J-V Humphries School.

Clinics are also planned for Apr. 15-17 at the Balfour Covenant Church for residents in Harrop-Proctor and Balfour.

The Nakusp clinic is set for Apr. 21-24 at the Senior Citizen Association building.

The clinic for Slocan Park and Winlaw area residents is Apr. 23 and 24 at the Slocan Park Community Hall.

New Denver area residents can get their shots Apr. 19 and 20 at the Silverton Memorial Hall.

A date has not been confirmed for the clinic at Crawford Bay School for residents of the Crawford Bay and Riondel areas.

The Salmo clinic is scheduled for Apr. 19-22 at the Youth and Community Centre.

The Greenwood clinic for area residents is Apr. 16 and 17 at the McArthur Centre

Midway area residents can get vaccinated Apr. 14 and 15 at the Community Centre.

A clinic in Rock Creek is set for Apr. 13 at the medical clinic.

Appointments can be made by calling Interior Health at 1-877-740-7747

