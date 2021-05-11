Interfor Makes $35-million Investment In Castlegar Operation

A 35-million dollar improvement to Interfor's Castlegar Mill should be completed by the middle of next year.

Vice President of Western Operations Andrew Horahan said they plan a total upgrade of their planner mill to improve every aspect of that part of the operation.

“The biggest advantage to the company will be extracting more value from the wood basket,” said Horahan who used to work for the previous owner Pope and Talbot in the Kootenays.

He added they expect better productivity and quality.

“By improving grade, by improving the yields, we will be able to extract further value from every log we bring into Castlegar,” said Horahan who also pointed out the timing appears to be right for such a big investment.

“We believe the market is strong right now, we believe the fundamentals are strong for the future and this will bring Castlegar stability both for its employees and the community at large,” said the company executive.

COVID-19 has had an effect on anyone completing projects regardless of the size and this one is no different according to Horahan.

“All of our suppliers are faced with shortages, overall we are comfortable on being able to deliver this project in the middle of next year (2022), but COVID has added a few wrinkles to every aspect of the supply chain.”

Horahan calls Castlegar a great performer over the past decade, crediting the commitment of their over 200 workers for its success since being bought out of bankruptcy along with the Grand Forks operation from Pope and Talbot in 2008.

Interfor also made a 50-million dollar infrastructure investment in the Castlegar mill in 2015.