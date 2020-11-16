Interior Health Investigating Salmo COVID-19 Cases

Interior Health maintains there is no community outbreak of COVID-19 in Salmo.

A tenth confirmed infection is someone who was at the Legion's Remembrance Day Service.

Legion officials also said the facility is shutdown until IHA gives the go ahead to reopen.

Interior Health confirmed an EZ Rock News report last Wednesday stating local cases appear connected to gatherings in the broader Salmo area and stated their investigation continues.

Meanwhile, BC Centre for Disease Control figures suggest 14 people became infected throughout the Kootenay-Boundary during the week ending Thurs. Nov. 12, with four new cases in the East Kootenay over the same time period. The provincial agency said both regions have had 49 cases since the pandemic began.

The October breakdown for specific areas pointed to four new cases in the Trail area, another two in the Nelson region and no additional infections around Grand Forks. Castlegar and Creston had one each last month with the Town of Creston confirming at least one new infection last week.

According to the provincial modeling information, both the Trail and Castlegar regions have had 10 infections between January to the end of October, with 12 in the Nelson area, three in the Creston and Grand Forks areas and one in and around Kootenay Lake.