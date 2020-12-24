Kootenay-Boundary Backcountry Under Avalanche Warning

An avalanche warning for much of Western Canada's backcountry includes the Kootenay-Boundary.

Avalanche Canada says a weak layer of ground up to 100cm below the surface of new snow from this week's storm has created a tipping point for large avalanches.

Officials fear they could be triggered by anyone on skis, snowshoes or snowmobiles.

Avalanche Canada, Parks Canada, and Kananaskis Country warn all backcountry users and anyone recreating in avalanche terrain, including those going outside ski area boundaries, to make conservative terrain choices and stick to low-angle or densely forested slopes.

Their release also said approach any slope that is steep enough to avalanche with extra caution, and be on the lookout for terrain traps like cliffs, rocks, gullies, and creek beds, which can make the consequences of even a small avalanche even worse.

They also stated anyone heading to the mountains to snowshoe or explore the front and backcountry should also be aware that many popular summer trails are exposed to avalanche terrain.

Plan ahead and research your route to make sure you are avoiding these areas, or hire a certified guide to lead your party.

The avalanche warning remains in effect until Sunday.