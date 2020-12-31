Kootenay-Boundary Continues to Curtail COVID-19

The Kootenay-Boundary continues to fend off the ravages of COVID-19's second wave.

For the week ending Boxing Day, Castlegar and area recorded four infections with one each in the Trail, Nelson and Kootenay Lake areas.

B-C Centre for Disease Control figures also indicted there were two in the Creston Valley while Grand Forks and Arrow Lakes went infection free. Grand Forks hasn’t had a new infection since the provincial agency started releasing local statistics earlier this month.

The Kettle Valley had four new cases in the latest count, down from 14 the previous week.

Across B-C, the Interior recorded 57 of the 485 new cases announced Wednesday.

Just across the border, the Northeast Tri County Health District has had 56 more infections since Christmas, with 31 of those in Stevens County, where another death is the County's 18th since last spring.

Meanwhile, district wide vaccinations continue in Ferry, Pend Oreille and Stevens Counties and officials are starting to plan the second round of inoculations.

The Moderna vaccine has arrived in the district so officials are contemplating who will be next in line.

Although directions haven't come in from Washington State Health authorties, local officials expect in addition to the elderly, front line workers most likely to be exposed to the virus will be on the list. They include police officers, fire fighters and those in childcare, transit, education and the food industry.

High risk health care workers and first responders have been getting the Pfizer vaccine which needs to be stored at about -80 degrees.

The Moderna product is more suitable for remote areas as it can be stored in refridgerators.