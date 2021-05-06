Kootenay-Boundary COVID-19 Count Decreasing

What a difference a week makes.

New COVID 19 infections have fallen significantly throughout the Kootenay-Boundary.

The biggest decrease was in Greater Trail going from 13 to just one for the seven day period ending May 1, compared to the week before.

Creston also fell to just one after recording eight between Apr. 18-24, while Castelgar and Grand Forks were case free, meaning reductions of five cases in Castlegar and eight in Grand Forks and area. In Nelson, the count went down from 20 to 15.

Kootenay Lake had two new infections in the most recent statistics from the B-C Centre for Disease Control with three each in Arrow Lakes and Kettle Valley.

The Arrow Lakes number fell by two cases, with an increase of three in Kettle Valley and was up one in Kootenay Lake.

In the Northeast Tri County Health District just across the border from the Kootenay-Boundary, Republic remained the hottest spot in the district.

The Ferry County community of about 1,800 residents about 60km south of Grand Forks has had 57 active cases over the past two weeks.

The recent spike in new infections and hospital admissions prompted health officials to downgrade the county’s recovery plan to phases two, which means reduced gatherings, sporting activities and business capacity of 25%.

According to health district officials, Colville and the surrounding area had 37, with seven in the Kettle Falls area, 12 in Chewelah and two in Northport.