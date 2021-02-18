The Kootenay-Boundary and Creston Valley wall keeping COVID-19 out has expanded.

The Kettle Valley remained free of new infections the week of Feb. 7, to Feb. 13, joining the Trail, Castlegar, Nelson, Creston and Grand Forks areas from the week before. Kootenay Lake and Arrow Lakes have also had no new cases in at least two weeks.

The Cranbrook and Fernie areas also became new infection free areas, with just one case each in the Kimberley, Windermere and Golden areas.

Fernie had 97 coronavirus cases from early Jan., to early Feb. Interior Health said that cluster in that area was caused by social gatherings.

Revelstoke remains a regional hot spot, as the B-C Centre for Disease Control listed 22 new cases for the week ending Feb. 13.

The Northeast Tri County Health District in northeast Washington State reported just four new cases from Tuesday, all of them in Stevens County.

The number of active cases over the past two weeks have decreased significantly in the Colville area which had 11. Northport had three people still infected, while the Kettle Falls area had 10 people still battling the virus.

The novel coronavirus has claimed a total of 30 lives combined in Stevens, Ferry and Pend Oreille Counties since the beginning of the pandemic, with 21 fatalities in Stevens County.