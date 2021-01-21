iHeartRadio
Kootenay-Boundary Keeping COVID-19 at Bay

local covid numbers

Residents of the Kootenay-Boundary continued to keep COVID-19 from taking hold in their communities.

B-C Centre for Disease Control figures for the week of Jan. 10 to Jan. 16 listed no new infections in five areas.

The novel coronavirus was held at bay in the municpalities and communities around Trail, Castlegar, Grand Forks, Kootenay Lake and the Creston Valley.

The Nelson area recorded two new cases, with one in Arrow Lake and four in the Kettle Valley.

The Grand Forks area which had only three infections in all of 2020, had five new cases during the previous week between Jan. 3 and Jan. 9.

B-C Health Minister Adrian Dix and Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said social distancing restrictions could be eased if numbers continue to go in the “right” direction.

They announced 500 new cases province-wide on Wednesday, including 91 throughout the Interior which is now home for about a quarter of all active cases across British Columbia.

However, new infection rates remained high in the Northeast Tri County Health District, which administers health care in Stevens, Ferry and Pend Oreille Counties.

The area in northeast Washington State just across the border from the Kootenays had 224 new cases in the last two weeks, including the Colville area, where 49 cases remained active.

